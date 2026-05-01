Ukraine Imprisons Five More Brothers for Their Christian Neutrality

During late March and April 2026, authorities in Ukraine imprisoned five more of Jehovah’s Witnesses for their conscientious refusal to perform military service. Currently, there are 24 brothers in prison as conscientious objectors in Ukraine.

On March 27, 2026, Brother Zenovii Zhabiak, 27, began serving a three-year prison sentence. Although the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees the right to perform alternative civilian service, the authorities denied his request to do so. Instead, the Zhydachiy District Court of the Lviv Region convicted him for evading military service. Prior to his imprisonment, Zenovii remarked: “Jehovah is a great source of encouragement for me. When I am struggling, he strengthens me. When I feel lonely, he reminds me that I am not alone. Throughout this trial, the words found at Isaiah 41:10 have helped me to cope with feelings of anxiety and uncertainty.”

Then, on April 7, 2026, the Lychakiyskiy District Court of the City of Lviv placed Brother Kostiantyn Perevozenko, 42, in pretrial detention. The court refused to release him on bail. Commenting on what is helping him to walk courageously, Kostiantyn said: “Jehovah’s holy spirit helps me to endure under difficult conditions and to continue witnessing boldly to officials and other representatives of the government.”

The next day, April 8, 2026, the Lychakiyskiy District Court of the City of Lviv detained two more of our brothers: 49-year-old Oleksii Holoviatynski and 43-year-old Zoltan Demesh. While refusing to grant bail to Oleksii, the judge said Zoltan could remain free on bail under the condition that he live inside a military facility. Based on his personal convictions, Zoltan declined the offer, and he remains in custody. Before being placed in pretrial detention, Oleksii commented: “Faith, prayer, hope for the future, and the support of my brothers and sisters help me to remain steadfast. They give me the strength to stand firm in my convictions.”

Additionally, on April 20, 2026, officials arrested Brother Mykhailo Diavoliuk, 47. Later that same day, the Zaliznychnyi District Court of the City of Lviv placed him in pretrial detention.

Notably, while Kostiantyn, Mykhailo, Oleksii, and Zoltan are all now in pretrial detention centers, they were initially taken by force to military compounds and enrolled as soldiers against their will. Because of this, if convicted, they could face harsher sentences of up to ten years in prison for “not complying with military orders.”

As our brothers in Ukraine continue to face tests of their integrity, we remain confident that Jehovah will keep on supplying them and their families with “endurance and comfort.”—Romans 15:5.