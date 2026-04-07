Ukraine Declares Official Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Soviet Union’s Operation North

April 2026 marks 75 years since officials in the Soviet Union carried out Operation North, the largest deportation of a religious group in Soviet history. This operation resulted in the forcible relocation of 9,793 of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Ukraine and five other Soviet republics—Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Moldova—to Siberia in Russia. Notably, in 2026, the government of Ukraine officially recognized April 8 as a day of remembrance for the victims of Operation North and their persecution.

Young Witnesses preaching in the Irkutsk Region in Siberia in 1955

In the years leading up to this operation, Soviet authorities attempted to stop the Witnesses from preaching and meeting together, resulting in over 1,000 arrests. However, when these attempts to stop our activities failed, the Soviet government resorted to more drastic measures. On April 8, 1951, under direct orders from Joseph Stalin, authorities began deporting Jehovah’s Witnesses from Ukraine. The State targeted the Witnesses for their peaceful religious beliefs and political neutrality. In many cases, officials gave families just two hours to gather their belongings before forcing them onto train cars and transporting them to Siberia. At times, up to 50 people were put into train cars designed for livestock. For some, the journey lasted as long as 18 days. Once they arrived, the exiled Witnesses faced extreme weather conditions, restrictions on their movement, and distrust from local residents. Hanna Volosianko, who was just five years old when she was forcibly exiled to Siberia along with her mother and grandparents, recounted: “At first, the local authorities treated us cautiously. Gradually, they began to trust us and realized that Jehovah’s Witnesses are not criminals. After that, they started treating us well.”

Left to right: Sister Hanna Volosianko and Brother Anton Zadorozhnyi, who were both deported to Siberia as children and are faithfully serving Jehovah today

Despite the challenging conditions, our exiled brothers and sisters continued serving Jehovah loyally. As before, they met for worship regularly and zealously shared the Bible’s message with others. Jehovah blessed their efforts. Anton Zadorozhnyi was 11 years old when his family was deported. He commented: “The authorities realized that the number of Witnesses in Siberia was growing significantly. They were forced to admit that deporting us was a mistake. It actually contributed to further spreading the good news across the Soviet Union.”

The faithful example of those exiled Witnesses continues to encourage and strengthen others today. Twenty-year-old Adrian’s great-great-grandparents were among those deported to Siberia. Reflecting on how his family’s rich spiritual heritage strengthened him, Adrian said: “Growing up, I often faced ridicule in school. However, I recalled how my family stood firm in their faith in Jehovah, and that helped me to avoid discouragement. After dedicating myself to Jehovah, I resolved to do all I could to serve him as fully as possible.” Similarly, a sister named Inna, whose grandmother was in her late teens when she was deported, remarked: “My grandmother recalled those trials with joy. It was clear that she never regretted maintaining her loyalty to Jehovah. Her experience taught me never to compromise my convictions.”

Left: Brother Adrian Tymchuk holding a photograph of his relatives and the Bible his great-great-grandfather used in Siberia. Right: Sister Inna Babicheva with photographs of her grandparents and other family members, along with copies of the Awake! magazine her family studied after their deportation

Two academic institutions in Ukraine will soon host exhibitions to commemorate the 75th anniversary of this mass deportation. These exhibitions will highlight the steadfast endurance of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Soviet era. Our brothers have also prepared an educational website that recounts the details of Operation North and its outcome.

As a worldwide brotherhood, we are encouraged and strengthened by the example of faith and reliance on Jehovah shown by the thousands of brothers and sisters who were deported to Siberia 75 years ago. Like them, we too are determined to ‘run the race with endurance.’—Hebrews 12:1.