Two More Brothers Imprisoned for Conscientious Objection in Ukraine

During November and December 2025, authorities in Ukraine placed two more of Jehovah’s Witnesses in prison for conscientiously refusing military service. This brings the total number of our brothers imprisoned for their neutral position in that land to 11.

On November 5, 2025, officials ordered 43-year-old Brother Mykhailo Liubchenko to be placed in pretrial detention for at least three months. Then, on December 11, 2025, Brother Roman Kvik, age 39, began serving a three-year prison sentence. Roman remarked: “These trials are helping me to develop various Christian qualities. Hebrews 10:35 assures me that if I ‘do not throw away my boldness’ and remain focused on maintaining my integrity, I will be ‘richly rewarded.’”

Brother Andrii Khomenko

Earlier this year, in February 2025, Brother Andrii Khomenko began serving a three-year prison sentence. Andrii appealed this ruling to the Supreme Court of Ukraine. However, on November 27, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s ruling. This decision means that Andrii must remain in prison and continue serving his three-year sentence for refusing military service. Notably, one of the three judges dissented from the Court’s opinion. Citing the Constitution of Ukraine and several international human rights laws, the judge described prosecution on the grounds of conscientious objection as “unnecessary.”

Meanwhile, hundreds more of our brothers await criminal prosecution, including the possibility of lengthy prison sentences. Many of these brothers have been forcibly taken to military facilities, where they have sometimes been held for days or even months. Once there, they often face physical abuse and emotional pressure to compromise their neutral stand.

We pray that Jehovah continues aiding our brothers in their personal resolve to stand firm and remain loyal to him.—2 Chronicles 20:20.