Two Elderly Sisters Killed Amid War in Ukraine

The ongoing war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has led to widespread violence and unrest throughout the country. Among those affected are the nearly 97,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses currently living in Ukraine. With the recent loss of two elderly sisters, a total of 65 of our brothers and sisters have died as a result of the conflict.

On October 26, 2025, Sister Oleksandra Nesmashna, 87, was killed when an artillery shell landed directly on her home in the town of Kostiantynivka. Fellow believers remember her as being kind and hospitable. An elder in her congregation recalled: “Oleksandra was zealous for the ministry. She selflessly supported others. More than anything else, she loved Jehovah with all her heart.”

Less than three weeks later, on November 13, 2025, Sister Valentyna Oleksandrova, 76, died after a drone struck the vehicle she was traveling in outside the rural village of Borova. Valentyna was known as a warm and caring sister who used every opportunity to share Bible truths with others.

Currently, 18 Disaster Relief Committees as well as circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to all our brothers and sisters affected by the war. Ivan, a circuit overseer helping with these relief efforts, remarked: “Some have lost their homes or loved ones. But what touches me is seeing their reliance on Jehovah. Despite facing challenging circumstances for several years now, our brothers and sisters remain determined to trust in him fully.”

As a united brotherhood, we are deeply saddened by the deaths of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. We pray that Jehovah continues to “wipe away the tears” of all those affected by this conflict, confident in his promise that soon “he will swallow up death forever.”—Isaiah 25:8.