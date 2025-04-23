Three Imprisoned for Conscientious Objection During February and March 2025 in Ukraine

As previously reported on jw.org, in January 2025, Brother Vitalii Kryushenko became the first one of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be imprisoned for conscientious objection in Ukraine since the start of the war. Subsequently, the government of Ukraine placed six more brothers behind bars for conscientiously refusing military service.

Andrii Khomenko and his wife, Iryna

On February 3, 2025, 50-year-old Brother Andrii Khomenko was imprisoned for a term of three years. He and his wife, Iryna, have two sons. Shortly before his imprisonment, Andrii remarked: “I am confident that even in the worst circumstances, Jehovah will always be there to support me and give me inner peace.”

Serhii Ivanushchenko

Just over a week later, on February 11, 2025, 48-year-old Brother Serhii Ivanushchenko began his three-year prison sentence. A few months after being baptized in November 2023, Serhii received a summons to serve in the army. Firm in his conviction that servants of God should not “learn war anymore,” he appeared before the draft board and respectfully refused to perform military service.—Isaiah 2:4.

Serhii Nechaiuk

Then, on March 5, 2025, the authorities imprisoned Brother Serhii Nechaiuk, a 35-year-old married father of two. As he prepared to start his three-year prison sentence, Serhii said: “The sincere prayers of my brothers and sisters in my behalf prove that I am not alone. Jehovah is with me.”

Additionally, between January and March 2025, soldiers forcefully transported Brothers Mykhailo Adamovych (age 40), Yaroslav Bodnarchuk (age 28), and Oleksandr Radashko (age 35) to military compounds, amounting to a de facto start of military service under Ukrainian law. When these brothers conscientiously refused to put on a uniform or take up arms, they were charged with rejecting orders under military law and detained. Mykhailo and Oleksandr remain in pretrial detention while awaiting their trials; Yaroslav has been released on bail. If convicted, they could each receive anywhere from five to ten years in prison.

Left to right: Mykhailo Adamovych, Yaroslav Bodnarchuk, and Oleksandr Radashko

These actions by the authorities contradict international and Ukrainian law. For example, Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights protect an individual’s right to alternative civilian service. The Ukrainian government agreed to uphold both of these international statutes. Additionally, Ukraine’s Constitution guarantees the right to perform alternative (nonmilitary) service instead of military service.

As a worldwide brotherhood, we pray that Jehovah will continue to comfort and safeguard these faithful brothers and all those striving to remain loyal to him.—Psalm 34:7.