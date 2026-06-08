Seven More Brothers Imprisoned as Conscientious Objectors in Ukraine

During May 2026, authorities in Ukraine imprisoned seven more of Jehovah’s Witnesses for their refusal to participate in military service. Despite Ukraine’s Constitution guaranteeing the right to carry out alternative civilian service, the government has now imprisoned 30 of our brothers for respectfully requesting to do so.

On May 1, 2026, a court in the Lviv Region ordered that Brother Tiberii Boiok, 42, be taken into custody and refused to grant him bail. Just before he was detained, Tiberii said: “I have a clear understanding of why all this is happening to me. Under these challenging circumstances, my primary goal is to remain faithful to Jehovah and give a good witness about him to others.”

Four days later, on May 5, another court in the Lviv Region extended the pretrial detention of Brother Artur Miroshkin, 30. Then, on May 8, two more brothers—Denys Havranyk, 28, and Bohdan Rohov, 25—were taken into custody and denied bail in the Zakarpattia Region.

On May 14, the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal upheld a six-year prison sentence for Brother Volodymyr Klementiev, 42. To date, this is the longest prison sentence imposed on one of our brothers since the war in Ukraine began. The next day, May 15, a court in the Lviv Region ordered that Brother Roman Sarhosh, 34, be held without bail pending trial. Roman commented: “Over the years, my great-grandfather, grandfather, and father were all imprisoned for their faith. Now, it is my wonderful privilege to continue our family’s legacy of loyalty and faithfulness to Jehovah.”

Additionally, on May 23, a court in the Odesa Region ordered that Brother Artem Voroniuk, 28, be detained until his trial takes place.

Brother Roman Kvik with his wife and daughter following his release from prison

We are happy to report that on May 6, 2026, the Supreme Court of Ukraine commuted the sentence of Brother Roman Kvik. This means that rather than completing his three-year prison term, he will now serve two years of probation. Immediately following the Court’s decision, Roman was reunited with his family and friends. Soon after, he remarked: “Seeing all the ways that Jehovah supported me during my short time in prison really touched my heart. Throughout my imprisonment, he never let go of my hand. Today, I see Jehovah as not just my Father but also as a loving, caring Friend.”

As a worldwide spiritual family, we continue to pray for our brothers in Ukraine as they face ongoing tests of their Christian neutrality. As these faithful ones and their families put their trust in Jehovah, we know he will prove to be “their help and their shield.”—Psalm 115:9.