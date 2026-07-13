Kyiv Endures One of the War’s Heaviest Assaults

On July 1, 2026, Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, came under one of the most intense attacks since the war began in February 2022. Dozens of ballistic missiles and drones struck the city, causing widespread devastation. Roads, high-rise apartment buildings, and other infrastructure suffered severe damage, and some structures were completely destroyed. Ukrainian officials report that at least 102 people were injured and 31 were killed. The attack left significant destruction in areas of the city and further highlighted the ongoing toll of the conflict.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed

1 sister was injured

2 publishers were displaced

2 homes sustained major damage

20 homes sustained minor damage

A brother helps to remove debris from the apartment of a sister whose home was struck by a missile in Kyiv 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by these attacks

A Disaster Relief Committee is coordinating relief efforts

Our thoughts and prayers are with the brothers and sisters affected by these attacks. We look forward to the fulfillment of Jehovah’s promise of the time when wars and their harmful consequences will be no more.—Isaiah 2:4.