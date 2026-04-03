Four More Brothers Imprisoned for Conscientious Objection in Ukraine

During late February and March 2026, four more of our brothers were imprisoned for respectfully refusing to perform military service in Ukraine. Currently, there are 18 brothers in prison for conscientious objection in that land.

On February 25, 2026, the Peresypskyi District Court of the city of Odesa ordered Brother Serhii Myniov, 48, to be placed in pretrial detention and denied his request for release on bail. Serhii remains positive despite his challenging circumstances, stating, “I view this criminal case as an opportunity to give a thorough witness.”

Less than a week later, on March 2, 2026, Brother Ruslan Khramtsov, 39, was also placed in pretrial detention and denied bail by the Lychakivskyi District Court of the city of Lviv. Ruslan said: “Prayer and Bible reading help me to see Jehovah’s hand. This builds my endurance and strengthens my faith.”

On March 11, 2026, Brother Dmytro Petrov, 49, began serving a three-year prison sentence. In November 2025, the Starosambirskyi District Court of the Lviv Region found that his request to perform alternative civilian service constituted an “evasion of mobilization” and issued a guilty verdict. Dmytro appealed the court’s decision, but his appeal was denied. Just before he was imprisoned, Dmytro remarked: “The examples of faithful servants of God from both the past and the present help me to remain steadfast. I am confident that these trials are temporary.”

A week later, on March 18, 2026, Brother Dmytro Prodan, 32, also began serving his three-year sentence for conscientiously refusing to serve in the military. After being called up for military service, Dmytro exercised his right under the Constitution of Ukraine to request alternative civilian service. Nevertheless, in November 2025, the Yampil District Court of the Vinnytsia Region convicted him of evading military service. Dmytro appealed the court’s ruling, but the appeal was denied.

We continue to pray for all imprisoned brothers in Ukraine and their families, as well as for “those who are in high positions, so that we may go on leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion and seriousness.”—1 Timothy 2:2.