Grateful for 25 Years of Alternative Civilian Service in Taiwan

August 2025 marks 25 years since Taiwan implemented its alternative civilian service (ACS) program. The program allows conscientious objectors to military service to support the community by working in hospitals, nursing homes, and other areas of public service. Since its inception, over 1,000 of our brothers have participated.

Prior to the ACS arrangement, when a young brother became eligible for military service, he would be tried and sentenced to prison for his conscientious objection. In some cases, he might serve multiple sentences until he reached the age when military service was no longer required.

As part of the ACS program, brothers in Taiwan perform a variety of work that benefits their local communities

Brother Chengzhang Yang and his son, Huadian, who recently completed his ACS duties

Brother Chengzhang Yang spent four years in prison before the ACS program was instituted. Reflecting on the progress made, he said: “The program enables young Jehovah’s Witnesses, like my son, to fulfill their civic obligations while at the same time acting in accord with their personal convictions. We are so grateful for this arrangement.”

Mr. Che-fang Shen, the director-general of the Department of Conscription Administration

Commenting on the positive results of the ACS program, Mr. Che-fang Shen, the director-general of the Department of Conscription Administration, recently said: “This approach not only enhances human rights but also balances national interests, social responsibilities, and religious beliefs. I believe this is a win-win-win policy.”

We are thankful that the ACS program in Taiwan allows our brothers to fulfill their civic duties as they keep “seeking first the Kingdom.”—Matthew 6:33.