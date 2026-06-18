Stockholm Court Ruling Reinforces Religious Freedom for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden

On May 7, 2026, the Administrative Court in Stockholm delivered an important ruling in favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden. In its decision, the court ruled that Jehovah’s Witnesses are entitled to the same State grants as 25 other recognized religious organizations in that land.

In early 2025, the Swedish government enacted a new law concerning the distribution of State grants to all registered religious communities in the country. Shortly thereafter, in harmony with this new law, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden reapplied to receive such grants. The Swedish Agency for Support to Faith Communities (SST) was assigned to handle the application. Soon after we submitted our application, the SST inquired about several of our Bible-based beliefs, including our practices associated with the removal of unrepentant wrongdoers from the congregation. Disappointingly, in October 2025, the SST denied our application for eligibility for State grants.

After our brothers appealed the denial, the Administrative Court in Stockholm overturned the SST’s decision. The court found that the State had not met the required legal standard for denying our application. It admonished the State to “remain neutral and impartial with regard to religious beliefs.” Additionally, the court maintained that under the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees freedom of religion, all religious communities in Sweden have the right to govern their internal beliefs and practices without undue State interference. The government has appealed the decision, and the matter is not yet final.

The modest grants provided to Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden are predominantly used in support of local congregation activities, such as Kingdom Hall maintenance. The branch office may also apply a small portion of the funds received from such grants to theocratic construction projects and the translation of Bible-based publications into Swedish and Swedish Sign Language. However, the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden and around the globe are supported primarily by means of voluntary donations.

Following the ruling, Brother André Hugó, a member of the Scandinavia Branch Committee , commented: “We appreciate the court’s careful and balanced decision. This important ruling does much to reaffirm both religious freedom and equal treatment under the law in Sweden. Additionally, it confirms our status as a recognized religious organization that has been active in Sweden for over a century.”

Today, there are more than 22,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden. As a worldwide brotherhood, we join them in prayerfully putting our confidence and trust in “the name of Jehovah.”—1 Samuel 17:45.