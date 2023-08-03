Spiritual Provisions Sustain Brothers and Sisters Fleeing Violence in Sudan

As previously reported in the “News” section of jw.org on May 12, 2023, heavy fighting between two warring groups in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, resulted in thousands of people being killed or injured. Some of our brothers and sisters who lived in or near Khartoum made the personal decision to flee the city. As they fled, they found strength and encouragement in the spiritual provisions from Jehovah’s organization.

Ajuja (front row, left) attends a congregation meeting in Kassala, Sudan

For instance, several days after the fighting broke out, Ajuja, a 23-year-old pioneer sister from Khartoum, attended a virtual meeting where the Watchtower article “Keep Your Senses, Be Watchful!” was discussed. She recalls: “Reviewing this article reminded me that the things taking place around me were in fulfillment of Bible prophecy. It was just the encouragement I needed at that moment.” As conditions worsened, Ajuja decided to evacuate the city. She comments: “During the trip, I found additional reassurance by listening to our original songs and other audio recordings. I was praying to Jehovah that we would arrive safely.” Ajuja did arrive safely and was warmly received by her brothers and sisters in Kassala.

Eli (center) continues sharing the Bible’s message of hope in Kosti, Sudan

Eli, a 24-year-old elder and pioneer from El Haj Yousif, located near the violence in Khartoum, fled some 330 kilometers (205 mi) to the city of Kosti. He was welcomed by his brothers and sisters who provided him with food and a place to stay. Looking back, Eli noted that the daily texts he read during the week he evacuated encouraged him. For example, Psalm 91:2 reminded Eli of the need to make Jehovah his refuge and stronghold. Eli says: “There is no real peace in this troubled world, and there are no solutions that political or military leaders can offer. Our true hope is in God’s Kingdom, which will fulfill all human hopes.”

Tia and his wife, Julia, are pioneers from Omdurman, also located near Khartoum. As the violence escalated, they recalled a recent Watchtower article that encouraged Christians to promptly follow through on personal decisions they make. Seeing the deteriorating conditions in their city, Tia and Julia determined that it would be best for them to act quickly and leave the city. After arriving safely at their new location and being warmly greeted by local brothers and sisters, Tia and Julia were grateful for the information they received in The Watchtower. Julia remarks: “We are proud to belong to this loving and affectionate organization. It is indeed true that Jehovah’s hand is not too short to save.”

Tia and Julia (right) conduct a Bible study with interested ones after fleeing the violence

Notably, all of the aforementioned brothers and sisters immediately reestablished their spiritual routines in their new locations. This includes actively sharing in the meetings, engaging in the ministry, and even starting Bible studies. All of these spiritual activities, along with drawing close to the brothers and sisters in their new congregations, have provided them with stability and joy.

How encouraging it is to see our brothers and sisters in Sudan continue to turn to Jehovah and the Scriptures for comfort and hope.—Romans 15:4, 5.