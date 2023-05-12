MAY 12, 2023
SUDAN
Heavy Fighting Continues in Sudan
A conflict between two armed factions erupted in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on April 15, 2023. News reports indicate that the fighting has caused the deaths of over 600 people and injured another 5,000.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been injured or killed
At least 318 publishers have been displaced. Some have safely fled to nearby countries
8 adults and 5 children were temporarily trapped at their workplaces and schools. All have been reunited with their families
Relief Efforts
Local elders are providing spiritual support to those affected
Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed in Sudan and neighboring countries to coordinate relief efforts and provide practical assistance
We will continue praying for our brothers whose lives are disrupted by violence as we look to the future when “peace will abound.”—Psalm 72:7.