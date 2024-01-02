Brothers and Sisters Forced to Flee Violence in Sudan Yet Again

Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual support to those affected

Disaster Relief Committees in Sudan and neighboring countries continue to coordinate relief efforts and provide practical assistance, including food, medicine, and shelter

The seven baptized at the convention in Wad Madani just days before fighting erupted there

Notably, just a week before the fighting began in Wad Madani, the East Africa branch arranged for those who had been displaced to view an Arabic-language recording of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention program. Among the nearly 200 in attendance were 145 brothers and sisters who had fled from the violence in Khartoum. Many at the convention expressed appreciation for the timely spiritual food they received. In particular, those in attendance were encouraged by the feature Bible drama “Commit Your Way to Jehovah,” which highlights a situation similar to their own. In addition, seven were baptized during the convention.

We pray that our brothers and sisters in Sudan continue bearing up under these trials, and we eagerly look to the time when Jehovah will ‘bring an end to wars throughout the earth.’—Psalm 46:9.