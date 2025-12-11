Cyclone Ditwah Causes Widespread Flooding Across Sri Lanka

On November 28, 2025, Cyclone Ditwah, a powerful tropical storm, made landfall on Sri Lanka’s eastern coast. Over the next several days, this slow-moving cyclone produced torrential rains. Some areas were inundated with as much as 40 centimeters (15.7 in.) of rain in a single day. This unprecedented rainfall led to extensive flooding and landslides, affecting over 1.7 million individuals across the entire country. Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, and hundreds of bridges and roadways remain impassable. Many areas are still without drinking water, electricity, and other basic services. Authorities in Sri Lanka report that over 230,000 people are currently displaced. At least 635 people were killed. However, no deaths were reported among our brothers.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

A rented facility used for meetings that was heavily damaged by floodwaters in Kandy, Sri Lanka None of our brothers and sisters were killed

5 publishers were injured

590 publishers were displaced

2 homes sustained major damage

144 homes sustained minor damage

2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

9 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Brothers and sisters preparing relief supplies

Branch Committee members, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted

2 Disaster Relief Committees are coordinating relief efforts

In the aftermath of this powerful natural disaster, we pray that our brothers and sisters throughout Sri Lanka continue to trust in Jehovah and rely on him for peace.—Romans 15:13.