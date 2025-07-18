After 11 Years, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka Issues Favorable Ruling in Human Rights Case

On May 21, 2025, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued a landmark ruling that represents a significant milestone for religious freedom in the country. After 11 years of deliberations and legal proceedings, the Court ruled that local authorities had violated the right of four of our sisters to express their faith peacefully. This positive ruling is a significant legal victory for Jehovah’s people in Sri Lanka for several reasons. For one thing, it upholds the constitutional right of Jehovah’s Witnesses to share their faith with others peacefully. Furthermore, it serves as an example of respect for religious freedom for the entire South Asia region.

In October 2014, four sisters were sharing in the preaching work in the village of Kirama, in southern Sri Lanka. Suddenly, a hostile crowd confronted the Witnesses. When the police arrived, they unlawfully detained the four women instead of dispersing the mob. The authorities held the sisters overnight in prison without filing any charges, placing them in separate cells alongside violent criminals. Nevertheless, the sisters remained calm and showed reliance on Jehovah throughout the ordeal. The following day, the sisters were released.

One month later, in November 2014, the local magistrate dismissed their case. However, convinced that their human rights had been violated, the four sisters decided to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. Finally, in May 2025, the Court ruled that the authorities had indeed violated the sisters’ rights during the incident and ordered the local police chief and the State to financially compensate each sister. Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Sister Malkanthi commented: “This ruling was not merely a win for the four of us. Really, this victory reaffirmed the right of all our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka to worship peacefully. God’s promise at Isaiah 54:17 that ‘no weapon formed against you will have any success’ is more real to me now than ever before!”

Along with our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka, we rejoice at this positive ruling that reaffirms their right to go on “leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion.”—1 Timothy 2:2.