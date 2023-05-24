Spain Grants Historic Tax Exemption to Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Spanish government approved a significant adjustment to its country’s tax law on April 26, 2023. This decision affects Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain in several positive ways.

The government’s decision exempts our organization from paying property taxes on theocratic facilities throughout the country. It also allows individuals in Spain who contribute financially to the work of Jehovah’s Witnesses to obtain a tax deduction on their contributions. Additionally, this adjustment confirms that Jehovah’s Witnesses are a “known religion” as recognized by the European Court of Human Rights.

Brother Joan Comas (left), a representative of the branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain, with Mr. Félix Bolaños (right), from the Ministry of the Presidency

While Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain were granted legal recognition as a well-established religion in June 2006, they were not given the same tax exemptions as other religions in the country. Our brothers continued filing requests to have these exemptions granted. Unexpectedly, on April 24, 2023, officials from the Ministry of the Presidency invited representatives of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain to a meeting. At this meeting, our brothers were informed that the tax law concerning nonprofit organizations would be adjusted, making it applicable to Jehovah’s Witnesses. Two days later, on April 26, 2023, the Congress of Deputies approved this adjustment to the law. This change in the law is expected to be officially enacted in June 2023.

We are thrilled by this important decision that reinforces religious freedom for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain.—Philippians 1:7.