Thousands Participate in Special Preaching Campaign in South Korea’s Two Largest Cities

From May 1 to 25, 2026, Jehovah’s Witnesses organized a special preaching campaign in the metropolitan areas of Busan and Seoul, South Korea—cities with a combined population of about 12 million. More than 3,600 brothers and sisters from across the country joined local publishers in various forms of the ministry. They spoke with people at businesses, public parks, transit stations, and popular tourist attractions. The campaign led to many good conversations, and over 220 individuals accepted Bible studies.

On one occasion, a sister visited a café and started a conversation with the owner, who expressed concern for the future of his business. The sister sympathized with him and offered to share something that helps her cope with worries. He listened attentively as she read Matthew 6:34 and explained how applying Jesus’ advice can help us handle each day’s concerns as they arise. Arrangements were made for a local brother to meet with the man and demonstrate our interactive Bible study course.

Witnesses engaging in the house-to-house ministry in Seoul (left) and Busan (right)

While engaging in public witnessing in a park, one brother made a special effort to start friendly conversations with as many people as he could. Several of those he spoke with were experiencing health challenges. To encourage them, he shared comforting scriptures, including Isaiah 35:5, 6 and Revelation 21:4, highlighting God’s promise of a better life in the future. As a result, two individuals gladly accepted his invitation to begin a Bible study.

Two sisters speaking with a woman at an art shop in Seoul

One evening while doing cart witnessing, two sisters greeted a woman who asked about the literature display. The sisters explained that they were participating in a special Bible education campaign. When the woman mentioned that she sometimes struggles with depression, the sisters showed her lesson 02 from the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, entitled “The Bible Gives Hope.” They read Isaiah 65:17 and highlighted God’s promise that soon we will not be troubled by painful memories. The woman accepted a Bible study, and they arranged to meet two days later to begin the study.

Along with our brothers and sisters in South Korea, we rejoice that many are expressing interest in learning about the message of comfort and hope found in God’s Word, the Bible.—Romans 15:4.