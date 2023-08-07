Renovations Completed at Korea Bethel

The renovation of a 30-year-old residence building at the Korea branch was completed on April 30, 2023. Renovations were made to the Bethel dining room area as well as to 62 residence rooms. The goal was to improve the energy efficiency of the facilities, making them safer and more comfortable for the family. Of the 170 brothers and sisters who volunteered to help, 71 had never previously served on a theocratic construction project. After applying the training they received and completing the renovations at Korea Bethel, over 40 volunteers qualified to assist with theocratic construction projects in other countries.

Christian sisters carry out a variety of assignments as part of the renovation work

Sister Kim Ha-yeon

Sister Kim Ha-yeon comments: “Thanks to the well-organized training I received at the Korea branch renovation project, I am happy to now have the opportunity to use the skills I learned there on a construction project in Indonesia.”

Brother Lee Myong-Hoon

Brother Lee Myong-Hoon, who also worked on the Korea branch renovations, states: “I learned valuable skills while working on the project. My assignment was challenging, but the organization’s safety guidelines and training made carrying it out easier.” Today, Brother Lee is joyfully assisting on a construction project in the Philippines.

A newly renovated Bethel room at the Korea branch

We rejoice at the completion of the Korea branch renovations. Reflecting on the efforts of all the volunteers involved in the project, including those now serving in other theocratic assignments, we give thanks for their ‘faithful work and loving labor.’—1 Thessalonians 1:3.