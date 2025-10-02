Witnesses Reflect on 75 Years of Kingdom Hall Construction in South Africa

September 2025 marks 75 years since the first Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses was completed in South Africa. Since 1950, as the number of Kingdom proclaimers in that land has grown, so too has the work of building and maintaining places of worship.

Three Kingdom Halls used by our brothers in South Africa during the 1950’s

For decades, our brothers and sisters in South Africa typically used rented spaces as places of worship. Often, these locations were cramped and not conducive to a good learning environment. As finances became available, the congregation in Strand, Cape Town, began construction of the first-ever Kingdom Hall in South Africa. The brothers began building the hall in 1949, and it was dedicated on September 17, 1950.

Over the next 40 years, many brothers and sisters happily donated their time and resources to help construct Kingdom Halls throughout the country. Then in the early 1990’s, Jehovah’s organization implemented a new arrangement with the aim of building Kingdom Halls more quickly. For example, in April 1992, the first Kingdom Hall in Diepkloof, Soweto, South Africa, was constructed in just four days! The construction of Kingdom Halls in South Africa further expanded after the Lands with Limited Resources program was implemented in 2008. This arrangement allowed the organization to distribute dedicated funds to ‘offset the needs’ in lands with limited financial resources for Kingdom Hall construction. (2 Corinthians 8:14) In just under five years, this program led to the construction of more than 200 much-needed Kingdom Halls throughout South Africa.

Several Kingdom Halls constructed or renovated between the 1990’s and today

Then in 2014, the Local Design/Construction (LDC) program was introduced worldwide. This arrangement helped to accelerate the training of local brothers and sisters in various construction skills. As part of the LDC program, nearly 250 Kingdom Halls have been constructed and over 800 more have been renovated. Today, there are 1,290 Kingdom Halls throughout the South Africa branch territory.

Brother Buhlebakhe Mkhize, who serves as the overseer of the LDC in South Africa, remarked: “We are thrilled to see how Jehovah is speeding up the expansion of true worship. We pray that he continues to bless the construction work being done by our brothers and sisters in South Africa and worldwide to the glory of his name!”—Psalm 127:1.