Preaching Campaign Reaches Sesotho- and Zulu-Speaking People in Isolated Parts of South Africa

From April 5 to May 16, 2026, Jehovah’s Witnesses conducted a special preaching campaign aimed at reaching Sesotho- and Zulu-speaking individuals living in South Africa. While there is tremendous interest in the Kingdom message among those who speak these languages, many of them live in isolated areas of the country. To help such ones hear the good news in their own languages, hundreds of brothers and sisters from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, and South Africa were invited to participate in this campaign. In total, about 10,460 requests for Bible studies were received.

Sesotho-speaking sisters discussing a lesson from Enjoy Life Forever! with a woman in Metsimatsho, South Africa

In Okhalweni, a sister met a woman who explained that her son had recently been tragically killed by an acquaintance. Overwhelmed by grief, the woman confided that she had even thought about seeking revenge. The sister read Psalm 37:1-3, which encourages us not to “be upset because of evil men” but to “trust in Jehovah and do what is good.” The woman then expressed a desire to understand why innocent people suffer. On her next visit, the sister shared lesson 26 in the Enjoy Life Forever! book, “Why Do Evil and Suffering Exist?” After discussing the lesson, the woman said that the clear, Bible-based explanation helped her understand the real cause of suffering. Arrangements have since been made for a local sister to continue studying with her.

A sister conversing with a Zulu-speaking man in Sundumbili, South Africa

On another occasion, a sister met a young woman and demonstrated our Bible study program using the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. The woman enjoyed the discussion so much that she asked to study several more times that same week. The sister also invited her to attend the weekend meeting. To help her feel comfortable, the sister showed her the video What Happens at a Kingdom Hall? and explained that the Watchtower Study would be conducted in a similar way to their Bible study. At the meeting, the young woman not only listened attentively but also commented. She continues to attend meetings regularly and has now completed several lessons in the Enjoy Life Forever! book.

We are encouraged by the zeal and self-sacrificing spirit of our Sesotho- and Zulu-speaking brothers and sisters who supported this campaign. How happy we are to see them “reap with a joyful shout” as Jehovah blesses their efforts to share the Kingdom message!—Psalm 126:5, 6.