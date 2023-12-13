Making the Good News Available to People of All Ages at the International Belgrade Book Fair

The 66th International Belgrade Book Fair was held in Belgrade, Serbia, from October 21 to 29, 2023. Over 190,000 people attended the event. Jehovah’s Witnesses set up an information booth that highlighted the practical value of God’s Word. More than 100 brothers and sisters showed visitors how to find the Bible’s answers to important questions.

One middle-aged woman approached our booth and told our sister that she had many questions about the Bible. She was thrilled to finally meet someone who could help her find the answers. Arrangements were made to continue their conversation.

A young man received a copy of the brochure Was Life Created? He said that though he believed in God, he found the Bible’s creation account challenging to understand. For example, he wondered whether the Bible taught that God had created everything in six literal days. He was very pleased when the Witnesses showed him an article on jw.org discussing that very question.

The books Questions Young People Ask—Answers That Work, Volumes 1 and 2, caught the attention of two teenage girls. They were excited to discover that these books discuss such important topics as finding true friends, succeeding in school, and understanding the difference between infatuation and love. One of the girls happily exclaimed: “These books are beautiful. We will definitely read them!”

We are grateful to our brothers and sisters in Belgrade for their hard work at the book fair. May Jehovah bless them for their diligent efforts to make “public declaration to his name.”—Hebrews 13:15.