Witnesses in Vladivostok Sustained by Prayer and Positive Attitude

Born: 1967 (Cherepanovo, Novosibirsk Region)

Biography: Works as a photographer

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses after mother and brother began to study the Bible. Baptized in 2000

Married Dmitriy in 2006. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2023

Personal Comments

What has helped you to cope with this emotionally challenging time?

Following the search of our home, my husband and I were both arrested and Dmitriy was placed in detention. I was at a loss as to what to do without my husband and how to help him. It was very difficult for me to pray for the first few days because my emotions were so strong. But I remembered that when I feel overwhelmed and do not know what to pray for, Jehovah will accept the inspired prayers of God’s servants from the past that are recorded in the Bible as requests I would like to make. (Romans 8:26) This proved to be very comforting to me during an extremely difficult time.