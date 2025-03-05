Aleksandr Davydenko

Born: 1992 (Aleksandrovka, Krasnodar Territory)

Baptized: 2007

Background: Worked at a fish processing plant

Charged with: Conducting religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussing the Bible

Spent almost one and a half years in detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Four years and two months in prison

Personal Comments From Aleksandr’s Mother, Sister Larisa Davydenko

How is Aleksandr coping with being in detention?

When we speak, Aleksandr often tells me that it is physically and emotionally challenging for him. However, he reassures me that with Jehovah’s help, we can overcome anything. I pray regularly to Jehovah to help Aleksandr remain faithful. It is clear that Jehovah is blessing his endurance and loyalty. Aleksandr’s positive words and good example strengthen me and convince me that Jehovah is answering my prayers.