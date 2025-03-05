MARCH 5, 2025
RUSSIA
“With Jehovah’s Help, We Can Overcome Anything”
“With Jehovah’s Help, We Can Overcome Anything”
On February 25, 2025, the Pavlovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Brother Aleksandr Davydenko and sentenced him to four years and two months in prison. He remains in custody.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support and strengthen Aleksandr and his family as they remain determined to maintain their integrity.—Psalm 26:11.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Davydenko was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.