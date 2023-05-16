Skip to content

Brother Aleksandr Dolganov

APRIL 4, 2024
RUSSIA

‘What Really Matters Is My Friendship With Jehovah’

The Avtozavodskiy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Dolganov. The prosecutor has requested a five-year prison sentence.

Like Aleksandr, we consider it important to make the best use of our time during the ‘wicked days’ in which we live.—Ephesians 5:15, 16.

  1. May 16, 2023

    Home searched. Sent to a temporary detention facility

  2. May 17, 2023

    Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from using the telephone or Internet

  3. August 10, 2023

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 13, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

