“We Are All United”

Lyubov Kocherova

Born: 1958 (Kazakhstan)

Biography: Worked as a telegraph operator

First heard about Jehovah’s Witnesses from her older brother. Was impressed to see how applying Bible principles benefited her family. Baptized in 2002

Personal Comments

What provision has helped you to remain confident of Jehovah’s love and support?

When I feel especially down or lonely, I find it difficult to focus on reading. So I use the audio recordings of the Bible and Bible-based publications. They help me to absorb what I am listening to, and as a result, I feel loved and cared for by Jehovah as he gently guides me. I am so grateful to Jehovah for helping me to develop the self-worth, endurance, and courage I need to withstand these challenges.