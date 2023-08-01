Skip to content

Left: Sister Lyubov Kocherova. Right: Sister Lyubov Ovchinnikova

AUGUST 16, 2023
RUSSIA

“We Are All United”

On August 1, 2023, the Khabarovskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory convicted Sisters Lyubov Kocherova and Lyubov Ovchinnikova. They each received a suspended prison sentence of six years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

The experiences of those who are faithfully enduring persecution remind us that Jehovah lovingly ‘gives strength to all.’—1 Chronicles 29:12.

Time Line

  1. 2019-2020

    Both sisters placed under surveillance by means of audio recordings

  2. March 3, 2022

    Lyubov Kocherova’s home searched. Phone and computer confiscated

  3. May 26, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Lyubov Kocherova

  4. May 28, 2022

    Lyubov Kocherova interrogated

  5. November 7, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Lyubov Ovchinnikova. Criminal cases combined

  6. January 21, 2023

    Lyubov Kocherova’s home searched again

  7. April 25, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

