AUGUST 16, 2023
RUSSIA
“We Are All United”
On August 1, 2023, the Khabarovskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory convicted Sisters Lyubov Kocherova and Lyubov Ovchinnikova. They each received a suspended prison sentence of six years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
The experiences of those who are faithfully enduring persecution remind us that Jehovah lovingly ‘gives strength to all.’—1 Chronicles 29:12.
Time Line
2019-2020
Both sisters placed under surveillance by means of audio recordings
March 3, 2022
Lyubov Kocherova’s home searched. Phone and computer confiscated
May 26, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Lyubov Kocherova
May 28, 2022
Lyubov Kocherova interrogated
November 7, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Lyubov Ovchinnikova. Criminal cases combined
January 21, 2023
Lyubov Kocherova’s home searched again
April 25, 2023
Criminal trial began