Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison

Viktor Velikov

Born: 1970 (Soviet Union)

Baptized: 2001

Background: Worked at an industrial furnace factory. Married Olga in 1995. They have one son

Charged with: Financing the activities of an extremist organization

Spent over eight months in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Five years and six months in prison

No personal comments were available from Viktor or his wife. Viktor was in detention while this article was being prepared