Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

DECEMBER 30, 2025
RUSSIA

Brother Viktor Velikov

Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison

Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison

On December 18, 2025, the Savelovskiy District Court of Moscow convicted Brother Viktor Velikov and sentenced him to five years and six months in prison. He remains in custody.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will answer our prayers to supply endurance and comfort to Viktor and to all of our brothers and sisters who are imprisoned for their faith.—Romans 15:5.

NEWS RELEASES

Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison

English
Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702025121/univ/art/702025121_univ_sqr_xl.jpg