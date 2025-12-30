DECEMBER 30, 2025
RUSSIA
Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison
Viktor Velikov Sentenced to Five and a Half Years in Prison
On December 18, 2025, the Savelovskiy District Court of Moscow convicted Brother Viktor Velikov and sentenced him to five years and six months in prison. He remains in custody.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will answer our prayers to supply endurance and comfort to Viktor and to all of our brothers and sisters who are imprisoned for their faith.—Romans 15:5.