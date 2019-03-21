UPDATE—SISTERS CONVICTED | Three Sisters Strengthened by Prayer

Margarita Moiseyenko

Born: 1978 (Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Works as a seamstress. Married Konstantin in 1998. Konstantin was convicted on July 14, 2021, and given a suspended prison sentence of six years

Began to study the Bible at age 18 after a close relative died. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001

Personal Comments

What helps you to maintain your endurance?

I recall hearing Proverbs 21:31 discussed at the 2018 “Be Courageous”! Regional Convention. The verse says: “The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but salvation belongs to Jehovah.” Horses can be skittish by nature. To avoid becoming frightened during a battle, they must be “prepared” or trained. The same applies to us. We are not just born with faith and courage. We must prepare for our own battles by developing these qualities. To do that, I realize how important it is to feed myself spiritually, study the Bible deeply, and pray that no matter how things turn out, my faith will not waver.