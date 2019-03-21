Skip to content

Left to right: Sister Margarita Moiseyenko and her husband, Konstantin; Sister Galina Yatsik; and Sister Yelena Yatsyk

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 | UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
RUSSIA

UPDATE—SISTERS CONVICTED | Three Sisters Strengthened by Prayer

On September 21, 2023, the Zeya District Court of the Amur Region convicted Sisters Margarita Moiseyenko, Galina Yatsik, and Yelena Yatsyk. They received suspended prison sentences of three years, two years, and two and a half years respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

The experiences of our sisters remind us that Jehovah hears our prayers and will help us to cultivate the qualities we need to overcome any trial.—1 John 5:14.

Time Line

  1. March 21, 2019

    Moiseyenkos’ home searched

  2. October 13, 2020

    Yelena and Galina’s homes searched

  3. November 22, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  4. February 15, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. April 24, 2023

    Criminal trial began

a b Sisters Galina Yatsik and Yelena Yatsyk are not related.

