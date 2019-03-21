SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 | UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
RUSSIA
UPDATE—SISTERS CONVICTED | Three Sisters Strengthened by Prayer
On September 21, 2023, the Zeya District Court of the Amur Region convicted Sisters Margarita Moiseyenko, Galina Yatsik, and Yelena Yatsyk. They received suspended prison sentences of three years, two years, and two and a half years respectively. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
The experiences of our sisters remind us that Jehovah hears our prayers and will help us to cultivate the qualities we need to overcome any trial.—1 John 5:14.
Time Line
March 21, 2019
Moiseyenkos’ home searched
October 13, 2020
Yelena and Galina’s homes searched
November 22, 2021
Criminal case initiated
February 15, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
April 24, 2023
Criminal trial began