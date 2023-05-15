Skip to content

Sister Yelena Yurenkova

FEBRUARY 21, 2024 | UPDATED: MARCH 25, 2024
RUSSIA

UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters

On March 22, 2024, the Central District Court of Tolyatti convicted Sister Yelena Yurenkova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are grateful to Jehovah for the loving support he has provided to Yelena and all who are enduring persecution as we unitedly “serve him shoulder to shoulder.”—Zephaniah 3:9.

Time Line

  1. May 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 16, 2023

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  3. June 5, 2023

    Criminally charged

  4. August 23, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

