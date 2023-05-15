FEBRUARY 21, 2024 | UPDATED: MARCH 25, 2024
RUSSIA
UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters
On March 22, 2024, the Central District Court of Tolyatti convicted Sister Yelena Yurenkova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of two years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are grateful to Jehovah for the loving support he has provided to Yelena and all who are enduring persecution as we unitedly “serve him shoulder to shoulder.”—Zephaniah 3:9.
Time Line
May 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
May 16, 2023
Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
June 5, 2023
Criminally charged
August 23, 2023
Criminal trial began