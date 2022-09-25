UPDATE—COUPLE CONVICTED | ‘Jehovah Is the One Comforting Me’

Sergey Chechulin

Born: 1968 (Tymlat, Kamchatka Territory)

Biography: Grew up in an orphanage. Works as a repairman for a heating company

Was invited to attend a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses by a friend who had begun to study the Bible. Sergey found logical answers to his questions. Baptized in 1995

Married Yelena in 2000. They have one son

Personal Comments

Is there a Bible verse that has taken on greater meaning for you and your wife?

We are under travel restrictions, our vehicle is seized, and our bank accounts are frozen. But we now appreciate even more the words at Psalm 55:22: “Throw your burden on Jehovah, and he will sustain you. Never will he allow the righteous one to fall.” Jehovah has promised to keep us from wavering. With his help, these circumstances have not sapped our strength. We are learning to rely more and more on Jehovah and our brotherhood. And we are more determined than ever to keep worshipping him fully.