MARCH 19, 2024 | UPDATED: APRIL 23, 2024
RUSSIA
UPDATE—COUPLE CONVICTED | ‘Jehovah Is the One Comforting Me’
On April 22, 2024, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy City Court of the Kamchatka Territory convicted Brother Sergey Chechulin and his wife, Sister Yelena Chechulina. They each received a suspended prison sentence of two years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
Like Sergey and Yelena, we too treasure the perfect gift of God’s Word as it restores our strength and gives us the wisdom we need to remain faithful even when under trial.—Psalm 19:7.
Time Line
September 25, 2022
Criminal case initiated
October 17, 2022
Home searched
September 6, 2023
Sergey placed under travel restrictions
September 7, 2023
Yelena placed under travel restrictions
December 26, 2023
Criminal trial began