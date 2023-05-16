APRIL 4, 2024 | UPDATED: APRIL 9, 2024
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘What Really Matters Is My Friendship With Jehovah’
On April 8, 2024, the Avtozavodskiy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Dolganov and sentenced him to three years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
Profile
Like Aleksandr, we consider it important to make the best use of our time during the ‘wicked days’ in which we live.—Ephesians 5:15, 16.
Time Line
May 16, 2023
Home searched. Sent to a temporary detention facility
May 17, 2023
Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from using the telephone or Internet
August 10, 2023
Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
November 13, 2023
Criminal trial began