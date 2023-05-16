UPDATE—BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘What Really Matters Is My Friendship With Jehovah’

Aleksandr Dolganov

Born: 1988 (Tolyatti)

Biography: Disliked going to church as a child. Attended a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses with his mother. The kind welcome they received and the simple truths discussed moved him to request a Bible study

Baptized in 2000

Married Mariya in 2017

Personal Comments

How have you been personally affected by this experience?

When our home was raided, I was struck by how everything I have materially could be taken away in a moment. After that experience, my wife and I became even more focused on not needlessly wasting time or energy on things of this world. What really matters is friendship with Jehovah and the support of our loving brotherhood. I am more determined than ever to treasure these blessings that will endure forever.