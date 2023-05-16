Skip to content

Brother Aleksandr Dolganov

APRIL 4, 2024 | UPDATED: APRIL 9, 2024
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHER IMPRISONED | ‘What Really Matters Is My Friendship With Jehovah’

On April 8, 2024, the Avtozavodskiy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Dolganov and sentenced him to three years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.

Profile

Like Aleksandr, we consider it important to make the best use of our time during the ‘wicked days’ in which we live.—Ephesians 5:15, 16.

Time Line

  1. May 16, 2023

    Home searched. Sent to a temporary detention facility

  2. May 17, 2023

    Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest. Prohibited from using the telephone or Internet

  3. August 10, 2023

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 13, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

