Two Brothers and Two Sisters Released From Prison in Russia

In addition to Brothers Eduard Sviridov and Danil Suvorov—reported on previously—the following brothers and sisters were released from prison in Russia during April 2026.

Brother Valeriy Rogozin

Valeriy reunites with his wife, Marina, immediately after his release

Valeriy was released from prison on April 7, 2026. He was convicted and sentenced to six years and five months in prison on September 23, 2021. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Before his sentencing, Valeriy recalled what helped him remain confident in Jehovah: “The first days in the detention center were the most difficult. I had no contact with the outside world. As I read through the criminal charges against me, I felt an overwhelming sense of anxiety. Then I reminded myself that I had to rely solely on Jehovah. After many fervent prayers, an amazing tranquility came over me. That was a turning point. From then on, I stopped worrying so much. I left everything in Jehovah’s hands and focused on what was within my power to do. I am determined to keep serving Jehovah.”

Sister Olga Panyuta

Olga receives a warm greeting outside the prison

Olga was released from prison on April 10, 2026. She was convicted and sentenced to prison on February 10, 2023. Considering the time she spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, her sentence is now completed.

While in prison, Olga experienced many challenges. She commented: “One of the hardest times was when I was placed in a punishment cell for 14 days. It was so cold, and I was given no additional clothing or blankets. I sat with my feet up on the hard metal bench so I could drape my dress over my knees for warmth.” Olga continued: “During those days, my prayers turned into heartfelt conversations with Jehovah. I pleaded with him to support me so I could remain loyal.”

Throughout her imprisonment, Olga maintained her Christian personality, earning the respect and admiration of those around her. She explained: “Some of the other prisoners began to respectfully call me Auntie Olga. Even the prison guards came to trust me and seldom subjected me to their regular searches. One of them told me that I set an example of what a Christian should be. I am so grateful to see how my conduct has sanctified Jehovah’s name.”

Sister Lyudmila Shchekoldina

Lyudmila shares a joyful moment with the friends who came to meet her

Lyudmila was released from prison on April 15, 2026. She was convicted and sentenced to four years and one month in prison on May 23, 2022. Considering the time she spent in pretrial detention, her sentence is now completed.

Prior to her conviction, Lyudmila commented: “My relationship with Jehovah has grown stronger during the difficult times in my life. Jehovah knows how to help at just the right moment. I am more convinced than ever that Jehovah is a thoughtful, generous, loyal, and attentive Father.” Lyudmila added: “A tremendous sense of gratitude toward Jehovah motivates me not to give up. I will not betray the One who loves me and has my best interests at heart every day.”

Brother Aleksandr Dolganov

Aleksandr and his wife, Mariya, outside the prison after his release

Aleksandr was released on April 17, 2026. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison on April 8, 2024. Considering the time he spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, his sentence is now completed.

Prior to his conviction, Aleksandr remarked on how he and his wife, Mariya, maintained a positive view of the challenges they faced: “These trials we are enduring have given us the opportunity to see Jehovah’s power, affection, and care. We are confident that if greater trials lay ahead of us, we will get through them thanks to our strong hope in Jehovah and the support of our brotherhood.”

We rejoice with Aleksandr, Olga, Valeriy, and Lyudmila as they are reunited with their families. How grateful we are to know that if we ‘take refuge in the shelter of his wings,’ Jehovah will help us to endure any trial.—Psalm 61:3, 4.