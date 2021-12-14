Skip to content

Left to right: Brothers Aram Danielyan, Denis Kuzyanin, Sergey Polosenko, and Nikolay Vasiliyev

DECEMBER 14, 2023
RUSSIA

“Trusting in Jehovah Is the Key”

The Samarskiy District Court of Samara will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aram Danielyan, Denis Kuzyanin, Sergey Polosenko, and Nikolay Vasiliyev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are convinced that Jehovah will continue to comfort the hearts of all those suffering for their faith as he makes them “firm in every good deed and word.”—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.

Time Line

  1. December 14, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey

  2. December 15, 2021

    Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey’s homes searched. Detained and sent to a temporary detention center

  3. December 16, 2021

    Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey transferred to a pretrial detention center

  4. January 6, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Aram. Arrested at the airport

  5. January 7, 2022

    Aram placed in a pretrial detention center

  6. December 12-14, 2022

    All four brothers released from pretrial detention and placed under travel restrictions

  7. June 16, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

