“Trusting in Jehovah Is the Key”

Aram Danielyan

Born: 1990 (Armenia)

Biography: His family moved to Russia when he was six months old

He worked in construction and purchasing

Was introduced to the Bible by his aunt and his mother. Seeing his prayers answered increased his love for Jehovah. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2011

Married Elina in 2017. They have one son

Personal Comments

What helps you to avoid giving in to discouragement?

There are times when I do feel sad about my circumstances. But when that happens, it helps me to remember that I have chosen to be one of Jehovah’s servants. If I were to give up my worship to him just to avoid being persecuted, what would that cost me in the end? I find joy in knowing that I am helping to sanctify and make known Jehovah’s name. I remain determined to prove to Satan that I will not stop serving Jehovah even in the face of death, much less imprisonment.