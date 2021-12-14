DECEMBER 14, 2023
RUSSIA
“Trusting in Jehovah Is the Key”
The Samarskiy District Court of Samara will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aram Danielyan, Denis Kuzyanin, Sergey Polosenko, and Nikolay Vasiliyev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We are convinced that Jehovah will continue to comfort the hearts of all those suffering for their faith as he makes them “firm in every good deed and word.”—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.
Time Line
December 14, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey
December 15, 2021
Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey’s homes searched. Detained and sent to a temporary detention center
December 16, 2021
Denis, Nikolay, and Sergey transferred to a pretrial detention center
January 6, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Aram. Arrested at the airport
January 7, 2022
Aram placed in a pretrial detention center
December 12-14, 2022
All four brothers released from pretrial detention and placed under travel restrictions
June 16, 2023
Criminal trial began