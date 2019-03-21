Skip to content

Left to right: Sister Margarita Moiseyenko and her husband, Konstantin; Sister Galina Yatsik; and Sister Yelena Yatsyk

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
RUSSIA

Three Sisters Strengthened by Prayer

The Zeya District Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Margarita Moiseyenko, Galina Yatsik, and Yelena Yatsyk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

The experiences of our sisters remind us that Jehovah hears our prayers and will help us to cultivate the qualities we need to overcome any trial.—1 John 5:14.

Time Line

  1. March 21, 2019

    Moiseyenkos’ home searched

  2. October 13, 2020

    Yelena and Galina’s homes searched

  3. November 22, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  4. February 15, 2022

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. April 24, 2023

    Criminal trial began

a b Sisters Galina Yatsik and Yelena Yatsyk are not related.

