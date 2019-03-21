SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
RUSSIA
Three Sisters Strengthened by Prayer
The Zeya District Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sisters Margarita Moiseyenko, Galina Yatsik, and Yelena Yatsyk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
The experiences of our sisters remind us that Jehovah hears our prayers and will help us to cultivate the qualities we need to overcome any trial.—1 John 5:14.
Time Line
March 21, 2019
Moiseyenkos’ home searched
October 13, 2020
Yelena and Galina’s homes searched
November 22, 2021
Criminal case initiated
February 15, 2022
Placed under travel restrictions
April 24, 2023
Criminal trial began