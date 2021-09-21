JULY 10, 2023
RUSSIA
Three Sisters Convicted in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
On March 23, 2023, the Centralniy District Court of Komsomolsk-on-Amur convicted Sisters Tatyana Bondarenko, Yelena Nesterova, and Tatyana Svoboda. They each received a suspended prison sentence of five years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
We pray that Jehovah will continue to bless and strengthen our sisters as they remain faithful under trial.—Ruth 2:12.
Time Line
September 21, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Tatyana Svoboda
October 18, 2021
Tatyana Bondarenko and Yelena Nesterova added to the investigation
October 20, 2021
Homes searched
August 28, 2022
Charges filed
December 28, 2022
Criminal trial began
March 23, 2023
Convicted and given five-year suspended prison sentences