Three Sisters Convicted in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

Tatyana Bondarenko

Born: 1960 (Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory)

Biography: Worked as a milling machine operator and later as a housekeeper

Married Vladimir in 1992. They have three sons

Began to study the Bible after learning of God’s purpose for mankind and his promise of a paradise earth. Baptized in 2005

Personal Comments

How have you experienced Jehovah’s help during this difficult time?

My husband, who is not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was in the hospital when our home was searched. He tried to call me later that day to tell me that the doctors wanted to discharge him, but since the authorities had confiscated my phone, he was not able to reach me. It was not until much later that evening, after the investigation was over, that I was able to get a new phone and call him to explain what had happened. The whole situation was upsetting. But I remembered to ask Jehovah to give me calmness, and he answered my prayer. When my husband and I were finally home that evening, he was so kind and helped me put our house back in order after the search. This experience helped me trust Jehovah even more.