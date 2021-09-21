Skip to content

Left to right: Sisters Tatyana Bondarenko, Tatyana Svoboda, and Yelena Nesterova

JULY 10, 2023
RUSSIA

Three Sisters Convicted in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

On March 23, 2023, the Centralniy District Court of Komsomolsk-on-Amur convicted Sisters Tatyana Bondarenko, Yelena Nesterova, and Tatyana Svoboda. They each received a suspended prison sentence of five years. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

We pray that Jehovah will continue to bless and strengthen our sisters as they remain faithful under trial.—Ruth 2:12.

Time Line

  1. September 21, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Tatyana Svoboda

  2. October 18, 2021

    Tatyana Bondarenko and Yelena Nesterova added to the investigation

  3. October 20, 2021

    Homes searched

  4. August 28, 2022

    Charges filed

  5. December 28, 2022

    Criminal trial began

  6. March 23, 2023

    Convicted and given five-year suspended prison sentences

 

