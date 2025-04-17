Three Brothers Released From Prison in Russia

On April 9, 2025, Brothers Vladimir Melnik, Vladimir Piskarev, and Artur Putintsev were released from prison. They were each convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on October 13, 2023. Considering that they have been detained since December 2020, their sentences are now completed.

Vladimir Melnik was transferred to a prison almost 1,400 kilometers (870 mi) from where the trial took place, making it difficult for his family to visit him. He also spent time in solitary confinement during his prison sentence. Vladimir’s wife, Irina, explained what enabled him to endure: “Vladimir’s strong faith in Jehovah’s promises helped him to overcome the many difficulties he faced. Maintaining a prayerful attitude helped him to keep his eyes fixed on his hope and prevented him from letting his guard down.”

Vladimir Piskarev, after his release from prison, speaks with his wife, Tatyana, who is serving a sentence of forced labor

All three of these brothers were separated from their families nearly four and a half years ago. For Vladimir Piskarev, the separation will continue. His wife, Tatyana, was sentenced to two years and six months of forced labor on March 1, 2024, and remains in custody. When asked how this experience has impacted them, Tatyana said: “During these trials, our love for Jehovah, for each other, and for our neighbors has only become stronger. Nothing will change that.”

Artur Putintsev overcame many challenges in prison by displaying his Christian personality. His wife, Lyudmila, said: “When there were difficulties with his cellmates, Artur responded by sharing his food, showing personal attention, and working hard to build good relationships. He is a peacemaker.” Artur and Lyudmila also experienced Jehovah’s support through their spiritual family. She recalled: “Jehovah never left us alone to deal with our difficulties. This situation has shown us that no matter how dramatically our lives change, Jehovah makes sure that we are never pushed beyond what we can bear. The main thing is to trust him completely.”

We thank Jehovah for the loving support and care he has shown to these brothers and sisters. While they continue to endure, we are confident that Jehovah will act “with righteousness and justice for all who are oppressed.”—Psalm 103:6.