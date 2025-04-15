APRIL 15, 2025
RUSSIA
‘This Is About Loving God Forever’
On March 25, 2025, the Kovrov City Court of the Vladimir Region convicted Brother Oleg Sakun. He was fined 250,000 rubles ($2,969 U.S.).
We pray that Jehovah will continue to strengthen Oleg and all who are enduring persecution. How comforting it is to know that “those intent on doing good will receive loyal love and faithfulness” from Him.—Proverbs 14:22.
a Personal comments from Oleg were not available during the preparation of this article.