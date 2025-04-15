‘This Is About Loving God Forever’

Oleg Sakun

Born: 1952 (Duskanya, Magadan Region)

Baptized: 2009

Background: His wife, Valentina, passed away in 2021

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent almost four months under house arrest

Sentence: Fined 250,000 rubles ($2,969 U.S.)

Comments From Oleg’s Final Statement in Court

I fully agree with what is written at 1 Peter 3:17: “For it is better to suffer because you are doing good, if it is God’s will to allow it, than because you are doing evil.” I am suffering for the good things I am doing: believing in Jehovah God, reading the Bible, and showing love to my neighbors. Why do I do these things? Because I love God and have strong faith and conviction that he is my Creator. Love for God cannot be turned on and off depending on whether things are going well or not. This is not just about being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It is about loving God and loving him forever!