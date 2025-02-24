FEBRUARY 24, 2025
RUSSIA
Ten Brothers in Russia Sentenced
On February 13, 2025, the Yoshkar-Ola City Court of the Republic of Mari El convicted and fined ten brothers. Brothers Igor Alekseyev, Ilya Buryi, Eduard Kapitonov, Ilya Kapitonov, Aleksey Kulikov, Sergey Kulikov, Sergey Naymushin, Denis Petrov, and Vladimir Usenko were each fined 600,000 rubles ($6,569 U.S.). Brother Yevgeniy Plotnikov was fined 500,000 rubles ($5,474 U.S.).
Profiles
Like these ten brothers, we find comfort in knowing that during all our trials, we can rely on the support Jehovah provides through our united spiritual family.—Proverbs 17:17.