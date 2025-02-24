Skip to content

FEBRUARY 24, 2025
RUSSIA

Left to right: Igor Alekseyev, Ilya Buryi, and Eduard Kapitonov (top row); Ilya Kapitonov, Aleksey Kulikov, Sergey Kulikov, and Sergey Naymushin (middle row); Denis Petrov, Yevgeniy Plotnikov, and Vladimir Usenko (bottom row)

Ten Brothers in Russia Sentenced

On February 13, 2025, the Yoshkar-Ola City Court of the Republic of Mari El convicted and fined ten brothers. Brothers Igor Alekseyev, Ilya Buryi, Eduard Kapitonov, Ilya Kapitonov, Aleksey Kulikov, Sergey Kulikov, Sergey Naymushin, Denis Petrov, and Vladimir Usenko were each fined 600,000 rubles ($6,569 U.S.). Brother Yevgeniy Plotnikov was fined 500,000 rubles ($5,474 U.S.).

Profiles

Like these ten brothers, we find comfort in knowing that during all our trials, we can rely on the support Jehovah provides through our united spiritual family.—Proverbs 17:17.

a Personal comments from Denis were not available during the preparation of this article.

b Personal comments from Yevgeniy were not available during the preparation of this article.

