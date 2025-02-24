Ten Brothers in Russia Sentenced

Ilya Buryi

Born: 1992 (Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod Region)

Baptized: 2004

Background: Works as an electrician. Married Anna in 2018. They have one daughter

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Fined 600,000 rubles ($6,569 U.S.)

Personal Comments

What challenges have you faced, and how has Jehovah helped you overcome them?

The criminal case was initiated against me in a city that is over 350 kilometers (217 mi) from where I live. I made repeated trips there throughout my criminal prosecution, which was exhausting. Things became even more difficult when my mother died during this time. Through it all, I have seen Jehovah care for my family and me. Brothers and sisters support me at the courthouse, offer practical help, and pray for me regularly. I hold on to Jehovah’s promise at Jeremiah 1:19: “They will certainly fight against you, but they will not prevail against you, for ‘I am with you,’ declares Jehovah, ‘to save you.’” These words remind me to keep relying on Jehovah’s support and trusting in him.