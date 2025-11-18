TWO 74-YEAR-OLD BROTHERS IMPRISONED—“On the Right Path”

Valeriy Knyazev

Born: 1951 (Tum, Udmurtian Republic)

Baptized: 2007

Background: Worked as a firefighter before retiring. Married Galina in 1973. They have a son and a daughter

Spent one day in a temporary detention center

Charged with: Organizing religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference

Sentence: Three years in prison

Personal Comments

What support have you received from your spiritual family?

I was sent to the temporary detention center without my medication. Right away, the brothers and sisters brought me food and my medicine. I was so grateful for their help. Once I was released from the detention center, they continued to offer tremendous support to me and my wife. Most of all, they reassured us of their sincere love. This strengthened my faith and truly humbled me. I have a much deeper appreciation and greater love for the brotherhood Jehovah has provided.