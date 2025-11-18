NOVEMBER 18, 2025
RUSSIA
TWO 74-YEAR-OLD BROTHERS IMPRISONED—“On the Right Path”
On November 12, 2025, the Pervomayskiy District Court of the City of Izhevsk convicted Brothers Valeriy Knyazev and Indus Talipov and sentenced them each to three years in prison. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are thankful for the example of our “very precious” older brothers and sisters, confident that Jehovah will continue to provide them peace and strength.—Daniel 10:19.