FEBRUARY 21, 2024
RUSSIA
Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters
The Central District Court of Tolyatti will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Yurenkova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
We are grateful to Jehovah for the loving support he has provided to Yelena and all who are enduring persecution as we unitedly “serve him shoulder to shoulder.”—Zephaniah 3:9.
Time Line
May 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
May 16, 2023
Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
June 5, 2023
Criminally charged
August 23, 2023
Criminal trial began