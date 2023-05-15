Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Yelena Yurenkova

FEBRUARY 21, 2024
RUSSIA

Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters

Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters

The Central District Court of Tolyatti will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Yurenkova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to Jehovah for the loving support he has provided to Yelena and all who are enduring persecution as we unitedly “serve him shoulder to shoulder.”—Zephaniah 3:9.

Time Line

  1. May 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 16, 2023

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  3. June 5, 2023

    Criminally charged

  4. August 23, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters

English
Strengthened by a Forest of Brothers and Sisters
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024083/univ/art/702024083_univ_sqr_xl.jpg