‘Standing on Jehovah’s Side’

Dmitriy Chausov

Born: 1988 (Kursk)

Baptized: 2014

Background: Worked as a welder

Married Oksana in 2012

Charged with: Discussing the Bible and conducting meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent over six months in pretrial detention. For the over nine months he was under house arrest, Dmitriy was not allowed to live in the same home as his wife

Sentence: Two years and six months in prison