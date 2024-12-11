DECEMBER 11, 2024
‘Standing on Jehovah’s Side’
On December 2, 2024, the Leninskiy District Court of Kursk convicted Brother Dmitriy Chausov; his wife, Sister Oksana Chausova; and Brother Nikolay Kupriyanskiy. Dmitriy and Oksana were each sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Nikolay was sentenced to six years in prison. They were all taken into custody from the courtroom.
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support Dmitriy, Oksana, and Nikolay, as He does not “hold back anything good from those walking in integrity.”—Psalm 84:11.