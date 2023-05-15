MARCH 6, 2024
RUSSIA
Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova Receives a Two-Year Suspended Sentence
On March 4, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova. She received a two-year suspended prison sentence. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are grateful to know that Jehovah answers our prayers by providing “power through his spirit” to Yelena and all of our brothers and sisters enduring persecution.—Ephesians 3:16.
Time Line
May 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
May 16, 2023
Home searched
May 18, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
August 16, 2023
Criminal trial began
March 4, 2024
Convicted and received a two-year suspended prison sentence
a Sister Kozhevnikova’s comments were provided prior to her sentencing.