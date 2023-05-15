Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova Receives a Two-Year Suspended Sentence

Yelena Kozhevnikova

Born: 1961 (Ivanovo, Ivanovo Region)

Biography: Worked as a salesperson in a department store. Her only son died when he was 18 years old

Decided to read the entire Bible. Began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses and received clear answers to her questions. Baptized in 1998

Personal Comments

How have you benefited from others praying in your behalf?

The prayers offered by my spiritual family in my behalf help strengthen my determination not to give in to the pressures I am facing. Those prayers, combined with my own, are answered every time Jehovah gives me peace of mind. This enables me to think clearly and make wise decisions. It must make Jehovah’s heart glad when we pray for one another. I can imagine him smiling as he looks down and sees us united in this way. Having experienced the effect of these prayers, I am motivated to continue praying for others as well.