Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova

MARCH 6, 2024
RUSSIA

Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova Receives a Two-Year Suspended Sentence

On March 4, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Sister Yelena Kozhevnikova. She received a two-year suspended prison sentence. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are grateful to know that Jehovah answers our prayers by providing “power through his spirit” to Yelena and all of our brothers and sisters enduring persecution.—Ephesians 3:16.

Time Line

  1. May 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 16, 2023

    Home searched

  3. May 18, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. August 16, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  5. March 4, 2024

    Convicted and received a two-year suspended prison sentence

a Sister Kozhevnikova’s comments were provided prior to her sentencing.

 

