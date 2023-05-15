Sister Sona Olopova Sentenced to Two Years of Forced Labor in a Correctional Facility

Sona Olopova

Born: 1987 (Armenia)

Biography: Family moved to Russia when she was ten years old. Worked as a makeup artist

Learned Bible truths from her mother. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000

Married Anatoliy in 2009

Personal Comments

What has helped you to maintain your spiritual balance during this difficult time?

I have to admit that there have been times when keeping my priorities straight has been a challenge. For instance, preparing for my court appearances can be very time-consuming. One day as I was reading through the case files, I thought: ‘I need to stop, pray, read my Bible, and listen to Jehovah first. Then I will finish preparing.’ I am confident that if I keep my priorities straight and fully trust in Jehovah, things will always work out well.