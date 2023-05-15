JANUARY 30, 2024
RUSSIA
Sister Sona Olopova Sentenced to Two Years of Forced Labor in a Correctional Facility
On January 25, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Sister Sona Olopova and sentenced her to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility. She will be required to live in the facility and perform community service.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will keep providing loving guidance and protection to Sona and all of his faithful servants who continue trusting in him.—Psalm 86:2.
Time Line
May 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
May 16, 2023
Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
September 6, 2023
Criminal trial began
January 25, 2024
Convicted and sentenced to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility
a The interview with Sister Olopova was conducted prior to her sentencing.