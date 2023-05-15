Skip to content

Sister Sona Olopova

JANUARY 30, 2024
RUSSIA

Sister Sona Olopova Sentenced to Two Years of Forced Labor in a Correctional Facility

On January 25, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Tolyatti in the Samara Region convicted Sister Sona Olopova and sentenced her to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility. She will be required to live in the facility and perform community service.

We are confident that Jehovah will keep providing loving guidance and protection to Sona and all of his faithful servants who continue trusting in him.—Psalm 86:2.

Time Line

  1. May 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 16, 2023

    Home searched. Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  3. September 6, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  4. January 25, 2024

    Convicted and sentenced to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility

a The interview with Sister Olopova was conducted prior to her sentencing.

 

