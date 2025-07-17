Sister Sona Olopova Released on Parole From Correctional Facility in Russia

On July 7, 2025, Sister Sona Olopova was released on parole from the correctional facility where she had been serving a sentence of forced labor. She was convicted on January 25, 2024.

Sona is the first of at least 12 of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be sentenced to forced labor since the ban in 2017. Those who are sentenced to forced labor are required to live in a correctional facility, perform work at an assigned location in the community, and have a percentage of their wages garnished by the State. Sona quickly earned a reputation for being a conscientious worker and a reliable workmate, which aided in her being paroled.

“Living in the correctional facility was very stressful,” Sona said. “There were video cameras everywhere, and I had no personal space. Most of all, it was difficult being separated from my husband. When I felt afraid, I would say, ‘Jehovah, whatever your will is, let it be done.’ I trusted that Jehovah would care for anything beyond my control. As a result, I never felt alone. In fact, I felt like Jehovah was carrying me in his arms the whole time.”

We rejoice that Sona and her husband, Anatoliy, are reunited. And we are grateful to know that no matter where we are, Jehovah’s love and support will always be there with us.—Psalm 139:7-11.