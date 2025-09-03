Sister Oksana Chausova Released From Russian Prison

On August 29, 2025, Sister Oksana Chausova was released from a prison colony in Russia. She was convicted and sentenced to two years and six months in prison on December 2, 2024. Following an appeal, her sentence was reduced to one year and ten months. Considering the time she spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, her sentence is now completed.

Oksana’s husband, Dmitriy, was convicted in the same criminal trial. He was released from prison on May 26, 2025. Oksana and Dmitriy were apart for nearly two years. Due to his current travel restrictions, Dmitriy was not able to be present for Oksana’s release.

Oksana telephones her husband, Dmitriy, who is under travel restrictions and was not able to be present for her release

Reflecting on how this experience affected them, Dmitriy said: “On the one hand, this has been very painful for both of us. But on the other hand, we are both very happy. This made us realize just how much we cherish our relationship with each other and Jehovah. Without his help, we would not have been able to endure. Through our brothers and sisters, Jehovah provided help in ways that truly amazed us.”

We are happy that Oksana is reunited with her loved ones. We are also grateful that Jehovah never abandons his loyal servants and that he continues to help them endure all their trials.—2 Corinthians 4:8, 9.