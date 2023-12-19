Seventy-One-Year-Old Brother Vladimir Balabkin Released From Prison

On December 19, 2023, Brother Vladimir Balabkin was released from prison after serving just over three months of a four-year prison sentence. He was originally convicted and sentenced on September 13, 2023. Vladimir appealed the court’s decision. The three judges who heard his appeal changed the initial conviction. Subsequently, his punishment was reduced from a four-year prison sentence to a one-year suspended sentence.

During his criminal trial, Vladimir courageously stated: “My faith and my beliefs are based on God’s Word, the Bible. The Bible has helped me to develop qualities that the Creator wants to see in all people, such as gentleness, kindness, patience, and self-control. This has benefited me and my family. I want everyone to become acquainted with the Word of God because it can change their lives for the better.”

We rejoice with Vladimir and his family as we continue to keep in mind those still in prison, confident that Jehovah will reward their endurance.—Hebrews 10:34.