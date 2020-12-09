JUNE 12, 2024
RUSSIA
“Serving Jehovah Together as a Team”
The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Ignatov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful for the example of Dmitriy and Darya that reminds us that if we ‘keep our minds fixed on the things above,’ we are sure to maintain our spiritual balance even while under trial.—Colossians 3:2.
Time Line
December 9, 2020
Home searched
October 28, 2021
Criminal case initiated
September 13, 2023
Home searched again
March 4, 2024
Criminal trial began