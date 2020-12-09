Skip to content

Brother Dmitriy Ignatov and his wife, Darya

JUNE 12, 2024
RUSSIA

“Serving Jehovah Together as a Team”

The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Dmitriy Ignatov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful for the example of Dmitriy and Darya that reminds us that if we ‘keep our minds fixed on the things above,’ we are sure to maintain our spiritual balance even while under trial.—Colossians 3:2.

Time Line

  1. December 9, 2020

    Home searched

  2. October 28, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. September 13, 2023

    Home searched again

  4. March 4, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

