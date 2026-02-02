Sergey Filatov Released From Prison

On January 21, 2026, Brother Sergey Filatov was released from a prison colony in Russia. Sergey was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on March 5, 2020. Taking into account the nearly three months he spent in pretrial detention prior to his conviction, his sentence is now completed.

During their six years apart, Sergey and his wife, Natalya, experienced many challenges and worries. Natalya recalls: “When Sergey was arrested, I did not know what to do. I was left alone with three of our four children still at home. It was difficult emotionally and physically to care for everything.” Sergey himself was worried about how the family was managing without him and felt deep sadness that he was not there to help raise his children. During that time, Sergey’s father also passed away.

Now that Sergey is rejoining his family, he and Natalya are able to look back over this period with a new perspective. “Instead of focusing only on the trials we experienced, Sergey and I are focusing on the blessings we received,” Natalya explains. “We have seen how our loving Father, Jehovah, cared for each of us personally. For Sergey, Jehovah became a Friend who supported him during the hardest moments. For the children and me, Jehovah became the best family Head, caring for our every need. Our faith has grown even stronger.”

As Sergey and his family are reunited, we rejoice with them and thank Jehovah for gently caring for all those in his flock.—Isaiah 40:11.