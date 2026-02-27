Rustam Diarov Released From Russian Prison on Medical Parole and Deported

On February 17, 2026, Russian authorities granted medical parole to Brother Rustam Diarov, age 52, due to his dire medical condition. He was serving an eight-year prison sentence after being convicted on October 25, 2021. Additionally, the government revoked Rustam’s Russian citizenship. Upon his release from prison, Rustam was immediately deported to Uzbekistan, where he was born. He will now be able to receive medical treatment for his cancer.

After Rustam and his wife, Yelena, arrived safely in Uzbekistan, they were warmly welcomed at the airport. Rustam commented: “I am deeply moved by the support and love shown to us. I was thinking: ‘I’m just an ordinary person—I haven’t done anything special, and I don’t deserve all of this attention.’ But it is so heartwarming. Jehovah is truly a God who knows when and how to answer our prayers. Even when things seem impossible, Jehovah always steps in at the right time.”

We thank Jehovah that Rustam and Yelena have been reunited and that Rustam will receive the care he needs. How grateful we are to know that because we put our hope in Jehovah, he will become “our salvation in the time of distress.”—Isaiah 33:2.