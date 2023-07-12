Russia Criminally Charges Dmitriy Terebilov for Discussing the Bible With Fellow Prisoner

On April 20, 2023, Russian authorities initiated a new criminal case against Brother Dmitriy Terebilov, who has been in prison for his faith since September 2021. This is the first time that one of Jehovah’s Witnesses imprisoned in Russia is being criminally charged for discussing the Bible with a fellow prisoner since the 2017 Supreme Court ban was imposed. If convicted of these new charges, Dmitriy would face up to eight years of prison time in addition to his present three-year sentence.

As the persecution in Russia intensifies, our confidence grows even stronger that Jehovah will continue to supply our Russian brothers and sisters with “the power beyond what is normal.”—2 Corinthians 4:7.