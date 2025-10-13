Remaining Faithful and Joyful With Jehovah’s Help

Vasiliy Bondarev

Born: 1996 (Komsomolsk-on-Amur)

Baptized: 2014

Background: Works as a paramedic. His mother, Irina, was convicted in the same case

Charged with: Participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sentence: Two-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

How have you been encouraged by the example of others?

I am naturally shy, which makes speaking in court especially challenging. However, I have been very encouraged to see elderly brothers and sisters who are dealing with health problems and other concerns courageously taking their stand in court. Their physical weaknesses make Jehovah’s support even more evident. Seeing their example motivates me to have greater trust in Jehovah and to focus on the privilege I have to defend his name.