OCTOBER 13, 2025
RUSSIA

Left to right, front row: Vasiliy Bondarev, Ivan Nikitin, Nikolay Kovadnev, and Radion Shitov. Middle row: Sergey Sachnev, Svetlana Zharkova, Marina Voytko, and Mikhail Dorofeyev. Back row: Ulita Sachneva and Irina Bondareva

Remaining Faithful and Joyful With Jehovah’s Help

On October 1, 2025, the Komsomolskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory convicted Vasiliy Bondarev, Irina Bondareva, Mikhail Dorofeyev, Nikolay Kovadnev, Ivan Nikitin, Sergey Sachnev, Ulita Sachneva, Radion Shitov, Marina Voytko, and Svetlana Zharkova. Mikhail, Nikolay, and Radion were each given a six-year suspended prison sentence. Vasiliy, Irina, Ivan, Sergey, Ulita, Marina, and Svetlana were each given a two-year suspended prison sentence. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

As we endure alongside our brothers and sisters who are suffering persecution, we also rejoice with them as they continue to give Jehovah glory through their remarkable faith.—1 Corinthians 12:25, 26.

 

